7 members, 33 countries and 1 clear message: India's diplomatic strike post Operation Sindoor

In a bold and strategic move following the success of Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces, India has launched a sweeping diplomatic outreach mission across the globe.

With a clear and unwavering message — that terrorism will not be tolerated and the world must unite against it — seven high-level delegations have been sent to 33 countries. This unprecedented diplomatic strike aims to build global consensus, explain the rationale behind Operation Sindoor, and isolate terror sponsors.

The effort, coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), saw participation from cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, and senior diplomats. Their mission is not just to inform India’s counter-terror operation, but to also rally international support and cooperation in the global fight against terror.

The first all-party delegation out of the seven set up for India’s diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor abroad will depart on Wednesday (May 21) for four countries. The delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will travel to UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone on Wednesday.

Two delegations led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will leave on Thursday (May 22). While Sanjay Jha-led a delegation will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore. Kanimozhi will lead a delegation that will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia.

The multi-party delegations will project the country’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, with India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday (May 20) briefed the members of the three delegations at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Why these 33 countries?

The selection of the 33 nations was not random. It reflected a calculated balance of geopolitics, strategic partnerships, economic relevance, and influence within key multilateral institutions.

These countries fall into several categories: traditional allies, influential members of global blocs like

the G20, G7, and the UN Security Council.

Among the key nations are the United States, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia — all crucial in international security and long-time partners of India. Visits also extended to countries in West Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, showcasing India's intent to build a truly global anti-terror consensus.

The Gulf states, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, were of particular interest and their growing strategic ties with India. Outreach to these nations helps underline that Operation Sindoor was a response to terror, not a religiously charged act. Similarly, outreach to African countries like Nigeria and Kenya highlighted India’s interest in expanding its diplomatic footprint in the Global South, where India's voice is gaining resonance.

What made this diplomatic mission even more unique was its bipartisan and multi-party nature. Leaders from the BJP as well as the Congress and other parties are part of the delegations. This all-party approach ensured that the message carried wasn't partisan but national — a unified front by India against terror.

Additionally, India’s envoys were tasked with explaining not just the military but also the humanitarian and legal reasoning behind Operation Sindoor. India made it clear that its action was pre-emptive and targeted, aimed solely at neutralising terrorist infrastructure.

The timing of the diplomatic offensive is also significant. As global powers grapple with evolving terror threats and instability in various regions, India's narrative resonates strongly. There is growing fatigue in the international community regarding tolerance for states that harbor or support terror networks. India is leveraging this sentiment, pushing for global accountability and cooperation.

Moreover, India’s growing stature — as a major economy, a technology power, and a responsible democracy — adds weight to its voice on the international stage. Operation Sindoor, followed by this extensive diplomatic push, signals India’s readiness to lead on global security matters.