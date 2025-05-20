Danish Rahim, alias Ehsan-ur-Rahim, the official posted at the visa desk in the Pakistan High Commission expelled by India after being declared persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with his diplomatic status, was not only involved in luring and trapping Indians to spy for Pakistan but was also taking bribes for issuing visas.

Danish used to take a bribe of ₹5,000 to clear a visa application, but the money was directly handed to his conduit, Yamin Mohammad, who has also been arrested.

Yamin used to lure people who came to the Pakistan High Commission for visas and would introduce them to Danish.

Then, Yamin would collect the bribe from the client on Danish’s behalf.

Danish told me to bring people who wanted visas, collect bribes from them: Yamin

On being interrogated, Yamin revealed, “I have been to Pakistan twice. I met Danish at the Pakistan High Commission when I went to get my visa. We started talking frequently. Danish then told me to contact people who come here to get visas. He got their visas approved quickly and told me to collect bribe for him.”

Danish used a number registered in the name of the Pakistan High Commission to communicate with YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, Ghazala, and Yamin via WhatsApp, Snapchat, and voice calls.

He also trapped Ghazala, the woman from Punjab arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, and even promised to marry her.

Promised to marry me, inform his wife: Gazala

During interrogation after her arrest, Ghazal told officials, “My husband died due to COVID. I went to the Pakistan High Commission for the first time in February. The first time I went, I met a Pakistani officer named Danish at the visa desk. He took all my details and gave me his mobile number. I completed the paperwork and left.”

Danish later called her, saying that some documents were missing, and asked her to visit the High Commission again.

“The second time I went, we talked a lot and started staying in regular contact. Danish told me he was married and his wife lived with him, but he wanted to marry me and would inform his wife about it.”

“He also gave me money, considering my financial struggles, and sent me around ₹20,000 via UPI through Yamin.”

“I did everything he asked me to do. He once asked me whether I had any information related to the Indian Army in Punjab or could arrange it.”

On May 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared Danish persona non grata for engaging in anti-India activities and ordered him to leave the country within 24 hours.

“The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.