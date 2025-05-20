Haryana-Based Travel Blogger Jyoti, UP Man Arrested On Charges Of Spying For Pakistan

India has declared the Pakistani high commission official as a persona non grata Ehsan-ur-Rahim aka Danish, was reportedly in touch with the arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra. The authorities say that Jyoti Malhotra was found sharing sensitive information with Danish of the Pakistani high commission in Delhi. Watch in for more details!