LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 09:04 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 09:04 IST
Haryana-Based Travel Blogger Jyoti, UP Man Arrested On Charges Of Spying For Pakistan
Videos May 20, 2025, 09:04 IST

Haryana-Based Travel Blogger Jyoti, UP Man Arrested On Charges Of Spying For Pakistan

India has declared the Pakistani high commission official as a persona non grata Ehsan-ur-Rahim aka Danish, was reportedly in touch with the arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra. The authorities say that Jyoti Malhotra was found sharing sensitive information with Danish of the Pakistani high commission in Delhi. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos