Pak claims India's submarine entered its waters; Indian sources call it fake

Pakistan's ISPR claimed it had detected an Indian naval submarine and blocked it from entering its waters last Saturday as Indian sources dismissed it as usual Pakistan propaganda.

ISPR released a video which allegedly shows an Indian submarine, however, it has not been independently verified.

Indian source dismissed Pakistan's claim asserting that professional navies conduct patrols in enemy territory fully submerged.

Pakistan claimed the Indian submarine was “prematurely detected and tracked" by its "maritime patrol aircraft".

The video was released as "actual footage of Indian submarine detection" but it hasn't been verified by any independent agency.

The 31-second video shows an object in the water being trailed from the air with the incident taking place at night at 11:18 pm on October 16. Indian sources dismissed it as a fake video.

Pakistan's military two years ago had made a similar claim while releasing a video which wasn't verified.

In the video, the Pakistan navy claimed it had reportedly thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter Pakistani waters, however, it provided no proof on the authenticity of the video.

