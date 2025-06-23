/Owaisi mocks Pakistan over US strikes on Iran: ‘Should Donald Trump win Nobel Peace for this?’

After the United States struck three Iranian nuclear facilities under what it called ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Pakistan for nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and asked if they want him to win the prize for the strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

The AIMIM chief's remarks come against the backdrop of the American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as well as Pakistan’s move to nominate the US President for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize, citing his “diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

He further questioned Pakistan’s support for Trump and asked if they backed him only to see the strikes on Iran.

“We should ask Pakistanis if they want Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize for this...,” Owaisi said, referring to the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

He also mocked Pakistan's top military leadership and asked whether Islamabad’s Army chief, Asim Munir, had lunch with the US president for this (US strikes on Iran). “They all have been exposed today,” Owaisi added.

Owaisi further raised concerns over the chances of serious consequences for India if a full-scale war breaks out in the Middle East region.

He cited that over 16 million Indians reside in the Gulf and the Middle East, saying that “if that area erupts in a war, which unfortunately is very likely, then it will have a grave impact on the Indians living there”.

Owaisi also targeted the United States and President Donald Trump for the strikes in Iran.

“The US was never an honest broker. Whether it is Iraq, Libya or Palestine. The US is sitting completely silent on the ethnic cleansing taking place in Gaza,” Owaisi told news agency ANI.

“You went into Iraq, saying they were creating these weapons of mass destruction, and nothing was found over there. You removed Gaddafi in Libya, and nothing happened. Saddam was killed, and Gaddafi was killed. The US policy is only to cover up the crimes of the Israeli government,” the MP said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and posted a statement on X.