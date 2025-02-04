

Srinagar: Security forces have detained over 500 individuals after the recent attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district in which an ex-Army man was killed, say sources in the security forces. Ex-Army man Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was shot dead while two of his family members were injured in a targeted terror attack on Monday. In a major crackdown, security forces have detained over 500 people, including the Over Ground Workers (OGWs), suspects, terror associates, and individuals with past involvement in terror activities.

Sources in the security forces say that raids and detentions are still continuing across the Kulgam district to nab the terrorists involved in the incident. Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was shot by terrorists from point-blank range when he was in a vehicle along with his wife and niece. Manzoor succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital while his wife and niece were injured, and their condition is said to be stable.

The terror attack on the ex-Army man and his family was also the first in the Kashmir division in 2025. The Valley had witnessed a peaceful January with no untoward incident. After the Kulgam incident, the whole security apparatus is now focussed on bringing the perpetrators of the attack to justice. According to a top security official, a major search operation and raids were carried out across the district of Kulgam, in which over 500 people have been detained for questioning with regard to the said attack.

Security forces are leaving no stone unturned to zero in on the terrorists involved in the attack. Not just in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, but these raids and detentions have taken place across various districts of the Kashmir Division. The Terrorist’s Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, had taken responsibility for the attack via a social media post.

Security has now been put on high alert across the Kashmir Valley to break the terror network in the Kashmir Valley and ensure that no such terror incident is repeated.

