India's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (May 20) said that the Indian armed forces operated with the precision of skilled surgeons during Operation Sindoor, attacking as many as nine terror camps and launchpads with utmost precision.

Addressing a public gathering in Lucknow, Rajnath described the cross-border mission as a decisive and meticulously planned strike that neutralised terror infrastructure across the LoC.

Drawing a parallel with doctors, Rajnath said, “Our forces acted with precision just like expert doctors or surgeons. A surgeon uses his instruments precisely to mitigate the disease where it lies, and the Indian forces have done the same — striking at the root of terrorism with unmatched precision.”

This was Rajnath Singh's first public address since May 7 when Indian military struck several terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



Rajnath said that Indian forces hit deep into terrorist camps in Pakistan, eliminating a large number of terrorists. “Our forces targeted the roots of terrorism with great precision, avoiding civilian casualties. This action brought the Pakistani army to its knees,” he said.

"Pakistan attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian soil. They targeted civilians and even places of worship — temples, gurdwaras, and churches. But our response was measured and focused solely on terrorist infrastructure," he added.

He stressed that during India's counter-strikes, steps were taken to ensure only terrorist hideouts were hit, and no harm came to civilian areas.

"Our soldiers made sure that while punishing the perpetrators, innocent lives were not affected," he said.

Further making the comparison between the work of doctors and soldiers, the defence minister said, “Both undergo rigorous training, operate under intense pressure, and are expected to take swift, critical decisions during emergencies. This similarity was seen during Operation Sindoor, just as the commitment of doctors was witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“You (doctors) treat patients, but we in the defence ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, treat the disease of terrorism beyond our borders. And the success of Operation Sindoor is proof of that resolve,” he concluded.