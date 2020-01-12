Opposition playing political games over Citizenship Amendment Act: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Opposition, accusing them of playing political games over the amended Citizenship law and asserted that the act is about giving citizenship rights, not taking them away.

"I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan," he said while addressing people at Belur Math.

PM Modi: I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/UFyC0MsnDe — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020 ×

"You understood this very clearly. But those playing political games purposely refuse to understand. People are being misled over the CAA," he added.

PM Narendra Modi in Belur Math: You understood this very clearly. But those playing political games purposely refuse to understand. People are being misled over the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct . #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/IK3u3NRtTA — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020 ×

The Prime Minister said that the Centre has made provisions to protect the identity, demography, and culture of the North-East.

PM Modi: #CAA mein hum nagrikta de hi rahe hain,kisi ki bhi nagrikta chheen nahi rahe hain.Iske alawa,aaj bhi,kisi bhi dharm ka vyakti,bhagwan mein maanta ho na maanta ho,jo vyakti Bharat ke samvidhaan ko maanta hai,vo tai prakriyaon ke tehet,Bharat ki nagrikta le sakta hai. pic.twitter.com/Sp0Jg4mD9K — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020 ×

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.