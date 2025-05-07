Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh and others were the first to react on Wednesday (May 7) as Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Celebrities react

After the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 where at least 26 tourists were dead, the Indian Government in early hours of Wednesday launched a series of attacks on Pakistan. In the aftermath of the attacks, celebrities did not hold back and put weight on the government’s strategic attacks on Pakistan.

“Bharat Mata ki Jai! #OperationSindoor,” read a tweet from Anupam Kher on his X handle.

Veteran actor Riteish Deshmukh also supported the Indian Government’s action and took to his X handle and wrote, “Jai Hind ki Sena...Bharat Mata ki Jai! Operation Sindoor.”

Senior film director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote “Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram.”

Actor Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram handle and wrote “United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind #OperationSindoor @mygovindia @indianarmy.adgpi @narendramodi,” giving a special mention to PM Narendra Modi.

India’s strikes on Pakistan were confirmed by the Ministry of Defence calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

‘Justice is served’: Indian Army

At 1:51 am, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

The post followed reports of explosions being heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas.

A press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), shared just before 2 am, officially announced the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’.