Operation Kaveri | India evacuates 278 civilians from Sudan

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Apr 25, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

The evacuations happened after fighting abated overnight after the army and a rival paramilitary force agreed to a 72-hour truce. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

The first batch of 'stranded Indians', as per a tweet by the nation's Minister of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, departed Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard INS Sumedha

India has evacuated 278 citizens from Sudan. The first batch of 'stranded Indians', as per a tweet by the nation's Minister of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, departed Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard INS Sumedha.

In Sudan, recent days have seen the eruption of a power struggle between rival factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The fighting which began on April 15 and has killed at least 427 people, knocked out hospitals and other services, and has turned residential areas into war zones.

The evacuations happened after fighting abated overnight after the army and a rival paramilitary force agreed to a 72-hour truce. However, as per Reuters, a witness said gunfire could be heard on Tuesday even as Arab, Asian and Western nations were racing to extract their citizens from the country.

(More to follow)

(With inputs from agencies)

