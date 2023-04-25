ugc_banner

WHO warns of 'high risk of biological hazard' after Sudan fighters occupy lab

Geneva, Switzerland Edited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Apr 25, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

As per an AFP report, the laboratory was holding samples of diseases including polio and measles, and it being seized created an "extremely, extremely dangerous" situation. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned of a "huge biological risk" after fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan occupied a central public laboratory.

As per an AFP report, the laboratory was holding samples of diseases including polio and measles, and it being seized created an "extremely, extremely dangerous" situation.

Talking to reporters in Geneva via video link, Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO's representative in Sudan, said "There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab... by one of the fighting parties."

(More to follow)

(With inputs from agencies)

