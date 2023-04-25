Sudan conflict: Egypt says embassy staff killed; rivals agree to 72-hour ceasfire

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said on Monday (April 24) that the administrative attache at its embassy in Sudan was killed amid fighting between rival military factions in Khartoum. In a statement, the foreign ministry said Muhammad El Gharrawi was killed as he was driving to the embassy to follow up on the procedures of the evacuations of the Egyptians stranded in Sudan. Taking to Twitter, foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid condoled El Gharrawi's death.

"The deceased (Muhammad El Gharrawi) was martyred on his way to the embassy headquarters to follow up on the tasks of evacuating the Egyptian citizens. May God have mercy on our dear deceased," Zeid tweeted early Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Sudan's warring factions agree to a 72-hour ceasefire starting Tuesday

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the Sudanese army had earlier stated Egypt's assistant military attache was killed. The army then, corrected its statement, saying the administrative attache was killed by fire from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

تنعى وزارة الخارجية ببالغ الحزن والأسى فقيد الواجب، الاستاذ محمد الغراوى، مساعد الملحق الإداري بسفارة مصر فى الخرطوم. استشهد الفقيد وهو فى طريقه إلى مقر السفارة لمتابعة مهام إجلاء المواطنين المصريين.رحم الله فقيدنا الغالى واسكنه فسيح جناته..وتحيا مصر دوماً بتضحيات أبنائها الأبرار pic.twitter.com/n9afelIssV — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) April 24, 2023 ×

Two days back, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry instructed citizens in Sudan to evacuate the conflict-torn country. A report by Egyptian Streets on Sunday said the ministry instructed citizens outside Sudan's capital Khartoum to head to the nearest specified meeting point in preparation for their evacuation.

For Egyptians in Khartoum, the ministry advised them to stay indoors until the security situation improved to allow for the procedure in line with the general evacuation plan.

Several countries including Italy, Japan, and Greece started evacuating their citizens amid the eruption of violence in Sudan on April 15. On Tuesday, Britain started a large-scale evacuation of its citizens from the North African country.

"The government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted.

According to agencies of the United Nations, over 400 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded so far. And more than 4,000 people have fled Sudan in foreign-organised evacuations.

ALSO READ | Explained: How foreign countries are evacuating their citizens from conflict-hit Sudan

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and RSF agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire starting Tuesday. The SAF said that the United States and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce.

The RSF confirmed that it agreed to the ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian efforts. "We affirm our commitment to a complete ceasefire during the truce period", the RSF said.

"This ceasefire aims to establish humanitarian corridors, allowing citizens and residents to access essential resources, healthcare, and safe zones, while also evacuating diplomatic missions," it tweeted.

The SAF, meanwhile, said on Facebook that it would abide by the ceasefire on condition its rivals did so.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.