OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman meets PM Modi, here's what was discussed

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman expressed his satisfaction with the meeting he had with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 June saying that PM Modi showed great enthusiasm for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This meeting holds significance as India is in the process of regulating AI through the upcoming Digital Indian Bill, which will replace the Information Technology (IT) Act.

During the Digital India Dialogues event, OpenAI CEO Altman answered questions and praised the PM's thoughtful understanding of AI and its benefits.

According to him, PM Modi was particularly intrigued by India's early and extensive adoption of ChatGPT. Altman received insightful answers from the PM about this AI technology.

Also Read | Anti-gay protests in Los Angeles after school votes on recognizing June as Pride month

“It was great. It was really fun. He was so enthusiastic, really thoughtful about AI, and the benefits of it. We asked why India has embraced ChatGPT so much and so early. It’s really been fun for us to watch. He had great answers about that," Altman said, as per media reports. Opportunities for AI in India Altman further mentioned that they discussed the potential opportunities for AI in India and the importance of regulation. They also touched upon the need for global regulations to mitigate potential negative consequences. Altman described the meeting as a productive hour of conversation.

“We talked about the opportunities in front for the country, what the country should do, also the need to think about global regulation to make sure we prevent some of the downsides from happening — but it was a great hour,” the OpenAI CEO said.

During an interview with the Economic Times media outlet on 7 June, Altman acknowledged India's significant embrace of ChatGPT. He noted the country's early adoption and the enthusiasm shown by its users.

India “truly embraced ChatGPT," he said adding, “There has been a lot of early adoption and real enthusiasm from the users."

Watch | CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits × During his visit to India, Altman had a packed schedule, including meetings with government officials and discussions regarding India's flagship India AI program, among other topics.

Altman had previously suggested the establishment of an international authority to regulate advanced AI.

However, Minister of State for Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed a different viewpoint.

“Sam Altman is obviously a smart man. He has his own ideas about how AI should be regulated. We certainly think we have some smart brains in India as well and we have our own views on how AI should have guardrails,” Chandrasekhar had said.

Chandrasekhar stated that while he supports the idea of a United Nations of AI, India will continue to prioritize the safety and trustworthiness of its digital citizens.

“If there is eventually a United Nations of AI – as Sam Altman wants – more power to it. But that does not stop us from doing what is right for our digital nagriks (citizens) and keeping the internet safe and trusted,” the minister added. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×