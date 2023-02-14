On Pulwama attack anniversary, CRPF displays latest arms and surveillance gadgets

On the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, floral tributes were paid to the forty CRPF Jawans who laid their lives in the attack. The wreath-laying ceremony held at 185bn of CRPF in Pulwama was attended by top officials of CRPF, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

CRPF has had a major modernisation in the last four years. From arms and ammunition to surveillance equipment like the latest guns and high-tech survivable gadgets have been provided to the soldiers on the ground by the government of India. Joint venture carbons rifle, PSG 1A1, Explosive detector, Handheld Thermal Imaging, Through Wall Radar (TWIR), MI machine Gun 7, latest bulletproof and new bunker vehicles.

"We are praying tribute to the Jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. There has been a lot of improvement in security situation in the Kashmir Valley. The cases of law and order have completely finished. We are proceeding to wipe out terrorism in the Valley. Modernisation is a work in progress. We always strive for modernisation; we have covered the whole National Highway with CCTV cameras. We use drones, the bomb disposal squad have latest equipment. The dog squad is also used for surveillance of National Highway. The weaponry has been modernised," said M S Bhatia, IG Ops, CRPF.

The CRPF displayed the latest arms and ammunition and technological gadgets today. The soldiers of the CRPF said that the government has provided them with the best and latest equipment, and they are ready to deal with any challenge The moral of the Jawans are always high to fight the enemy.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police ADGP Vijay Kumar said out of 19 involved in the Pulwama attack, eight terrorists have been killed, seven have been arrested, four including three Pakistanis are still alive.

He also said that "37 local terrorists are active in Kashmir and most of the top leadership of these terror outfits have been wiped out. At present JeM has only 7-8 locals and 5-6 active Pakistanis including Mossa Solaimani."