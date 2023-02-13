Gulmarg Ski resort witnesses huge jump in number of female ski instructors

The ski slopes of Gulmarg have attracted skiers from across the world for decades. Every winter, skiers from different parts of the world land up in Kashmir region's Gulmarg ski resort. But the sport has always been dominated by men. There have hardly been any women in the past coming to Gulmarg to ski.

But slowly the trend is changing as women from across the world are coming to Gulmarg to ski from the famous Apharwat Heights. 29-year-old Ritika Garg, a Chartered accountant from Mumbai came to Kashmir a few years ago and to her surprise, she never left. Ritika fell in love with Kashmir on her very first trip. She decided to leave her corporate job and learn skiing in Gulmarg.

And now Ritika does not only ski on the Apharwat Heights but also trains solo female travellers from across the world to learn skiing. "Much against the advice of friends and family and with fear in my heart due to the negative media reportage on Kashmir, I decided to come for a week to kashmir in 2021 and ended up staying in Kashmir for six months straight. The best part of Kashmir is not the natural views or snow, but the people and I found that it is the safest place in the country. And with this faith in my heart, I wanted more and more women, particularly solo women travellers to come to Kashmir. '' said Ritika Garg, Professional Skier, CEO High-on-Trips.

Ritika started a small travel company by the name of High-on-Trips, which caters to women travellers only. She has trained dozens of women in the last two years in Gulmarg. And she is also participating in the 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games held at Gulmarg.

"In the last two years I have trained more than 35 women, mostly solo travellers in age groups of 18-35 and I am booked for not only this season but for the next season as well. Women across the country are enthusiastic about travelling solo, but need a little support which I am providing them" said Ritika Garg, Professional Skier, CEO High-on-Trips.

The 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games is going on at Gulmarg Ski resort in North Kashmir. And this year the number of female athletes has seen a huge jump from previous years. Many skiers from various parts of India have come to participate in the winter games. And many of them are participating and preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympics. One such female skier is 14-year-old Jiya Aryan. Jiya is representing Karnataka at the 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games and also preparing herself for the Winter Olympics. She has already won India its first International Under 16 Gold medal in Alpine skiing.

