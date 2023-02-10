India: Khelo India Winter Games begins in Kashmir with mass women participation

Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games at the world-famous Ski resort Gulmarg. Over 1500 athletes from 29 states of India have arrived to participate in 11 sporting events. This is the second time Gulmarg is hosting the Khelo India winter games.

The Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur along with LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha kick-started the games today. The five-day event will be attended by hundreds of athletes of the country.

“I am glad we are able to organise the third edition of Khelo India. There are more than 1500 players who have come from 29 states to participate. I am sure we will see a lot of great talent who will be picked to play national and international tournaments. I am sure more and more youth will come to learn ski and winter sports activities. We need to build good infrastructure for sports,” said Anurag Thakur.

Are you ready for the Exhilarating & Energetic Khelo India Winter Games 2022 to be held in Gulmarg from February 10th-14th.



1500 athletes, 9 sporting disciplines and 1 champion!!



According to the government, the winter games are a platform for the youth of the country to compete and reach a level where they can represent the country. Holding the winter games in Kashmir not only provides an opportunity for athletes but also promotes tourism.

“If you look at mountaineering institute and ski institute, most of the instructors are from Kashmir. The students are from the rest of the country. This is what they are giving to the rest of the country. It will help create more job opportunities for the region. I have seen how numbers of tourists have increased and also the number of adventure sports people,” added the sports minister.

This year the number of female athletes has increased at the Khelo India Winter games. Many female athletes are preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympics and among them is 14-year-old Jiya Aryan, who has already won India its first International gold medal in under-16, Alpine skiing.

“I am really stoked and excited to participate here, and athletes of the winter sports are getting a lot of exposure. We are really getting the kind of exposure that is required and equivalent of summer sports in India. We need to be on the same track if we want to win a medal at Olympics. Gulmarg is a natural platform for us athletes. I can give it in writing that many women would be participating in Winter Olympics in 2026,” said Jiya Aryan.

The sports ministry is pushing for winter sports as it wants the country to produce more athletes that can unfurl the tricolour at winter Olympics. Holding the Khelo India Winter Games in Kashmir is providing the athletes with the platform.

“It’s my first time in Khelo India, I am a national gold medal winner, and it’s a proud moment for me to participate here. I am sure one day I will represent the country. Gulmarg is a natural platform. We are champions and we will win despite difficulties, “ said

Anushka, an athlete from Haryana.

The Khelo India Winter games would culminate next week on February 14.