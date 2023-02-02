India: Hurriyat leader’s shopping complex demolished in South Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Thursday (February 2) demolished a shopping complex belonging to Hurriyat leader and former Mirwaiz of South Kashmir Qazi Yasir. The complex, which was located in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, was razed to the ground by authorities who said the construction was illegal. The state administration has been continuously taking action against the state land grabbers and encroachers.

The administration has launched a massive drive to retrieve thousands of acres of state Kahcharayi land grabbed by people, particularly influential politicians and high-ranking officials. And during the drive, the action was taken against Qazi Yasir in Anantnag on Thursday.

Government officials said that Yasir "had illegally built this shopping complex, and the land also belongs to the state.'' The officials said that the complex was demolished while the shops were sealed and they would be handed over to the municipal council of Anantnag.

'We have demolished the complex and the shops have been sealed. The shops will be handed over to the Municipal council Anantnag for further use,” they added.

