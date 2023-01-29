India: NIA seals Hurriyat Conference headoffice in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday sealed the office of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) headquarters in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area on the orders of a Delhi court in a terror funding case.

A team of NIA from the national capital New Delhi arrived in Srinagar and closed down the premises under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“This is to inform all members of the public that the building where the office of All Party Hurriyat Conference is located at Rajbagh and is owned jointly by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, who is presently facing trial … has been attached by the court order dated 27th January 2023 by Special NIA Court Patiala House, New Delhi,” the notice read.

The Hurriyat Conference is an alliance of 26 separatist outfits formed in 1993 to perpetrate separatism in the troubled state.

The office has remained closed since August 2019 following a crackdown on separatist groups by the government

The members of APHC, along with Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed and proscribed terror organisations like Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), are accused of “funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir”.

On Saturday, an order was issued by Shailender Malik, Additional Session Judge, calling on the NIA to attach the immovable property of APHC is to be attached.

The court observed that APHC headquarters was used to hold meetings to strategise protests, stone pelting and terror funding activities in the Kashmir region.