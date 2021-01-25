On National Voters Day, here's all you need to know about digital voter ID cards

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will launch the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) today, which is the National Voter's Day.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute digital voter ID cards to five new voters.

e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC and will have a secured QR code with image and demographics like serial number, part number, etc.

E-EPIC can be downloaded on a mobile or a computer and can be digitally stored. This is in addition to physical IDs being issued for fresh registration.

In the first phase between 25 January and 31 January, only new voters who have applied for their voter cards and have registered their mobile numbers with the Election Commission will be able to download their digital voter ID cards.

"The second phase will start on February 1. It will be open for the general voters. All those who have given their mobile numbers (linked one) they can also download their e-EPIC", said ECI official.

Voters who do not have their phone numbers linked will have to get it done to avail of the download feature.

How to download digital voter ID cards:

1) Log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

2) Click on the option of download E-EPIC.