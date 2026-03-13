/On March 15th, DMK and allies to protest across Tamil Nadu over LPG shortage

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, DMK, and its allies have announced a state-wide protest on Sunday, (15th March), against the Centre-ruling National Democratic Alliance, which is led by the BJP. A statement issued by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance said, “Owing to the wrong foreign policy of the BJP-led NDA government and the failure to take precautionary measures, people are suffering amid a shortage of cooking gas cylinders and commercial gas cylinders across the country.”

It was added that the protest against the India-ruling NDA will be held across districts, towns and villages of Tamil Nadu. This comes at a time when the ongoing Parliament session is also witnessing tensions over the LPG shortage and related disruption caused by the war that is underway in West Asia.

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In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and BJP are part of the NDA alliance, which comprises the opposition. Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has said that its Members of Parliament, MLAs, district presidents, heads of different wings of the party and office-bearers of the party will take part in Sunday’s protest.

The DMK-led alliance reasoned that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the disruption that the LPG shortage would cause in a highly industrialized state like Tamil Nadu. It was added that Stalin had requested in his letter that the Prime Minister take steps to improve the situation. “The Union NDA government has not taken any steps to address the people’s fears and offer relief. It is condemnable that the Prime Minister has refused to speak in the ongoing Parliament session about this issue,” read the statement from the DMK-led alliance.

The DMK alleged that the BJP-led Centre was not providing funds that are meant to implement various Government schemes in Tamil Nadu, while also denying approvals for crucial developmental projects such as Metro rail in Madurai and Coimbatore cities, and the proposed airport at Hosur. “The BJP is betraying Tamil Nadu by imposing its three-language formula and aching to wipe out Tamil language, by refusing to accept the findings of the Keezhadi archaeological findings,” it was added.