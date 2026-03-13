/Former AIFF general secretary Kushal Das dies aged 65

A veteran sports administrator and former general secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kushal Das, passed away in New Delhi on Friday (Mar 13) at the age of 66. Das served as AIFF’s general secretary for 12 years before stepping down in 2022 due to health reasons. During his time in the role, he oversaw major developments in Indian football and helped India secure hosting rights for several international tournaments. He also played a key role in organizing the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

According to Shaji Prabhakaran, AIFF’s general secretary, Das died at a private hospital in Delhi and he tweeted his condolences, expressing sympathy for Das’s family and friends.

“Former AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das passed away this morning at a private hospital in Delhi. Sending my deepest sympathies and prayers to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Om Shanti,” Prabhakaran wrote on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The AIFF also issued a statement mourning his passing. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey highlighted Das’s contributions to Indian football and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

"His efforts towards Indian football will always be remembered. On behalf of the entire Indian football fraternity, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Chaubey said.

By profession, Das was a chartered accountant who brought extensive experience in sports administration. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the International Cricket Council in Dubai and also worked with International Management Group India. Earlier in his career, he held roles at PwC, GSK and Shell. In 1996, he joined IMG as Chief Financial Officer when the company began its operations in India.

AIFF deputy secretary general M. Satyanarayan remembered Das as one of the federation’s longest-serving officials, noting that he created many new departments and brought significant changes to football administration.

“It is indeed sad to hear of Mr Das’s demise. He was one of the longest-serving General Secretaries of the AIFF, serving for over 12 years. During his tenure, the administration at Football House saw many changes and several new departments were created,” Satyanarayan said.

“I had personally reached out to him on numerous occasions, and his demise leaves a huge void in sports administration,” he added.