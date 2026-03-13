/'CSK is incomplete without him': Irfan Pathan’s big take on MS Dhoni’s IPL future

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on Mar 28, with the schedule for only the first 20 matches released so far due to ongoing state elections. Chennai Super Kings will start their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on Mar 30 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. Speaking about MS Dhoni, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said Dhoni remains central to the CSK setup and that the franchise would not feel complete without him. However, he also suggested that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter could be preparing for his final IPL season. Dhoni has been part of the IPL since it started and is closely associated with CSK and its yellow jersey. He is set to play his 19th season in the league.

In his IPL career, Dhoni has played 278 matches and scored 5,439 runs and as CSK captain, he led the team to five titles before stepping down from the role before the 2024 season. Last season, he briefly returned as captain when Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured.

Speaking to JioHotstar, Pathan said it’s hard to imagine CSK or the IPL without Dhoni. He added that Dhoni’s main role this season will be to unite the team and help nurture future leaders like Sanju Samson and Ruturaj.

“CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him. This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I’m not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot. Sanju will benefit because he will be part of the leadership group as well. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader. But as a group, two or three guys are being groomed for the future."

"That is where MS Dhoni comes in. I hope he makes a difference. Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy,” said Pathan.

