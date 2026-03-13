/WATCH | ‘Trophy is home’: Suryakumar Yadav’s special message for Team India fans after T20 World Cup win

After India’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartfelt message for fans as the trophy returned home. In the final held in Ahmedabad on Mar 8, India delivered a dominant performance with both bat and ball to defeat New Zealand by 76 runs. With this victory, India became the first team in the tournament’s history to successfully defend their title. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later released a special video dedicated to supporters. In the video, Suryakumar thanked fans for their constant encouragement and blessings throughout the campaign.

He explained that the trophy represents the dreams of young children who pick up a bat and ball hoping to play for India one day. It also belongs to the fans who pack stadiums and the millions who cheer for the team from their homes. According to him, the love and prayers of supporters gave the players the strength to bring the trophy back. He added that in India, cricket is more than a sport, it is a emotion shared by everyone.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Dear Team India fans. First of all, a heartfelt thank you. We are here only because of your support and blessings. This World Cup trophy belongs to the entire country. When we won, it wasn’t just our victory."

"It was the dream of those kids who hold a bat and ball and imagine a future. It was for the fans who fill the stadiums. And for the millions who support us from their homes. Your prayers and unconditional love have given us the strength to bring this trophy home. In India, cricket is not just a game — it’s an emotion. And this victory belongs to all of you. "Thank you for believing in us. The trophy is home," said Suryakumar in the video.

Trending Stories

Check the video below:

Suryakumar aims for Olympic glory

Winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone for Suryakumar as captain, especially since India has remained unbeaten in both bilateral series and multi-team tournaments under his leadership. Despite this success, he has already set his sights on bigger goals, including winning a gold medal at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and securing a third consecutive T20 World Cup title.