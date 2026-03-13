/Alexander Zverev joins Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray after entering Indian Wells last four

Alexander Zverev may have not won a grand slam title in his career as of now but he has created one piece of history which he can be absolutely proud of. Currently playing in the Indian Wells, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament, Zverev has advanced to the semis, becoming only the the fifth player in the tennis history to enter the last four of all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. The German is now in some elite company along with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Zverev joined the list on Thursday (Mar 12) by beating Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets in the quarter-finals.

Why is Zverev's win over Fils in Indian Wells historic?

Before beating Fils on Thursday (Mar 12), Zverev had entered the semis of eight of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. With the win over the Frenchman, he now has made it to the last four of all nine such tournaments - making him only the fifth men's player in the history to achieve the milestone - along with Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray. The elite tournaments just rank below the grand slams in prestige and prize money, offering 1000 ranking points to the winner. Only Djokovic has won all nine of them, which are: Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada (Toronto/Montreal), Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris.

What did Zverev said after the win?

"It's very special to be one of five players in history to ever do it," Zverev said after his special win. "For sure, yeah, it's something that I'm very proud of."

Zverev may have never won a grand slam title despite reaching the final three times, he has managed to win four ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and will now hope to win the fifth one as he faces Jannik Sinner in semis on Saturday (Mar 14).