/‘We have nothing’: BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla reacts to Sunrisers’ controversial signing of Abrar Ahmed

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday (Mar 13) said the board has no role in The Hundred team Sunrisers Leeds signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed. Sunrisers Leeds drew attention on Thursday (Mar 12) after paying £190,000 ($2,51,956) to sign Abrar at the player auction. The team’s CEO Kavya Maran attended the auction along with head coach Daniel Vettori at Piccadilly Lights in London and it was the first time in several years that a franchise connected to the Indian Premier League (IPL) signed a Pakistani player.

The move also led to strong reactions from some Indian fans, with a few calling for a boycott of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Soon after the news spread, the Sunrisers Leeds account on X became inaccessible after being suspended.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Shukla said the BCCI’s authority only covers the IPL, so it cannot interfere with decisions made by teams in foreign leagues like The Hundred. He added that it is entirely the franchise’s choice which players they sign.

“Our domain is limited to the IPL. We have nothing to do with what they do in a league outside that. How can we interfere with them signing a player in a foreign league. That’s upto them. It’s purely upto the franchise who have bought a team outside India. If they are taking some player outside India in that league, we are least concerned because, in IPL there is no such player,” Shukla told ANI on Friday.

Sunrisers Leeds signed Abrar

Head coach Daniel Vettori supported the decision to sign Abrar Ahmed and said that the team was happy to get him after missing their main spinner, Adil Rashid, who was picked by Southern Brave.

Vettori explained that after losing Rashid early in the auction, the team focused on overseas spin bowlers. They had four or five options in mind and Abrar was one of the players they were interested in.