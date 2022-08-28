Noida twin towers demolition: From timing to evacuation plan - Everything you need to know

The Supertech twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh will be demolished on Sunday marking the end of a nine-year legal battle. The demolitions are set to take place at 2:30 pm with the authorities rigging the structure with around 3,700 kg of explosives. With 20,000 circuits set for the demolition, the project engineer said that the entire process should take nine seconds to complete. The authorities have also evacuated the nearby areas so that they are not affected by the explosion and rubble.

In 2012, he residents of the Supertech Emerald Court society launched a legal complaint when the towers were first approved. The residents complained that there were irregularities when it comes to the construction and the Allahabad High Court agreed with them in 2014. The demolition was ordered that year and in 2021, the court once again asked the authorities to carry out the order.

Also read | US intelligence to carry out risk assessment of documents from Mar-a-Lago raid

According to the engineer, the dust resulting from the explosion should take around 12 minutes to settle down, but the authorities have taken steps to improve the time. A special dust machine has been installed at demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place.

The resultant rubble can also become a problem for the residents of the area but the “waterfall method” will make sure that the rubble does not scatter away in a bigger radius. According to estimates, it will take three months to clear it and transport it to the designated areas.

Mumbai-based company Edifice Engineering is in charge of the demolition and along with Central Building Research Institute and the Noida authorities, they have come up with a concrete plan to carry out the orders in a smooth order – ranging from damage control to evacuation procedures.

Also read | At least 23 dead, 140 injured as rival armed groups clash in Libya

The nearby buildings have been covered by a special kind of material to stop the dust from entering and most residents have already been evacuated from the area. According to PTI, 7000 people were asked to move out and they will be allowed back into their residences by 5:30 pm on Sunday.

The traffic will also stay suspended in the area between 2:15 and 2:45 pm.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -