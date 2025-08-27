In a dramatic turn in the Noida dowry death case, the family of Nikki Bhati is facing allegations from their estranged daughter-in-law, who has accused them of similar harassment over dowry. This comes after the death of Nikki Bhati, who lost her life in New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Aug 21 after severe burn injuries. Her in-laws have been accused of setting her on fire over a dowry demand.

Meenakshi, the estranged wife of her brother Rohit Payla, has alleged that she faced physical assault over dowry demands from her in-laws, the officials said on Wednesday (Aug 27). Meenakshi, 31, who got married to Rohit in 2016, claimed that her family gave a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to the Payla family as dowry.

In an FIR filed in 2024, Meenakshi claimed that she was beaten up by her father-in-law, mother-in-law, and even Nikki and her sister Kanchan. She also accused Rohit of assaulting her and firing a shot at her brother, according to India Today. She also claimed that she was forced to undergo two abortions.

According to News18, a settlement was reached after the filing of the FIR that Rohit’s family will pay Rs 35 lakh to Meenakshi’s family, and in exchange, Meenakshi’s family will withdraw the case. However, the amount was already spent at the time of the wedding, and Rohit’s family did not return the money. Allegedly, the torture continued, after which Meenakshi’s brother went to take her back. When he went there, he was allegedly thrashed and his vehicle was vandalised.

In a recent development, conflicting claims emerged in the case. Kanchan had claimed that Vipin set Nikki on fire with the help of his mother-in-law, Daya. She also said that the seven-year-old was screaming and crying when his mother was set on fire. However, the CCTV video shows the child and the husband outside the house when Nikki was allegedly burnt.