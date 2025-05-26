NIA arrests CRPF personnel spying for Pakistan since 2023

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIO).



The accused has been identified as Moti Ram Jat. It has come to the fore that the accused was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information. Furthermore, he has shared information related to national security with Pakistan intelligence since 2023. As his dealings with the neighbouring country came to light, the agency further found that he was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits.

Also read: From Pak intel links to terrorism claims: Police share official probe details of Jyoti Malhotra 'spying' case



NIA nabbed Moti Ram from Delhi and is continuing to interrogate him. He has been remanded to the agency’s custody until June 6 by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts. The CRPF personnel will be questioned during this period.

In the month of May, India has cracked down on several nationals who were working for Pakistan and were in constant touch with the PIOs. One such major case is of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who has been presented before Hisar court on Monday (May 26).

On May 22, her custody was extended for 4 days; her phone, laptop, and other devices have been sent for forensic examination, the reports of which have not been released yet.



As per protocol, she has been questioned by some central investigative agencies. But so far, no evidence has been established that the accused had access to any military, defence or strategic information. Four bank accounts that belong to Jyoti are also being analysed.