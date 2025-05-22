LOGIN

From Pak intel links to terrorism claims: Police share official probe details of Jyoti Malhotra 'spying' case

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 22, 2025, 15:39 IST
After appearing in court on May 22, Hisar police have now informed that her remand has been extended by four days for further investigation.

Here are all the details:

  • The police seized three mobile phones, a laptop and some other electronic devices from Jyoti Malhotra.
  • Along with this, Harkirat, a resident of Kuchkshetra, was also called for questioning. He provides visa services. Police have seized two phones from him, he has not been arrested yet.
  • The mobile phones, laptops and electronic devices recovered from Jyoti and Harkorat have been sent to the forensic lab for examination, where analysis is going on.
  • The result of the analysis has not been handed over to the Hisar Police yet.
  • As per protocol, some central investigative agencies have also questioned Jyoti.
  • Some central investigative agencies are questioning the accused from time to time, but the custody of the accused has not been handed over to any of these agencies.
  • No evidence has been found so far about the accused having access to any military, defence or strategic information.
  • There is no comment on the accused's WhatsApp chat yet.
  • The pages of the accused's alleged diary, which are being shown publicly, are not in the possession of the police.
  • Four bank accounts that belong to Jyoti are being analysed. No comment can be made on the money transactions yet.
  • The accused was definitely in contact with some people, knowing that they were Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIO).
  • But no such fact has come to light yet which can directly prove that the accused was in contact with any terrorist organisation. No fact has come to light yet about the accused's involvement in any terrorist incidents.

