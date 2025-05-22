YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of the northern Indian state of Haryana is in police custody on alleged spying for Pakistan. A case has been registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Official Secrets Act.

After appearing in court on May 22, Hisar police have now informed that her remand has been extended by four days for further investigation.

Also read: Jyoti Malhotra's police remand extended for four days to investigate links of spying for Pakistan

Here are all the details: