A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was sacked on Saturday (May 3) for allegedly cancelling his marriage to a Pakistani national. The CRPF jawan, identified as Munir Ahmed, has now claimed that he had received official permission for the marriage from the CRPF.

Official permission or secret marriage?

Ahmed, as per a PTI report, claims that he had received official permission from CRPF headquarters in April 2024.

Talking to the news agency, he said that he "initially came to know about my dismissal through media reports" and that he then "shortly received a letter from the CRPF informing me about the dismissal".

This, he said, "came as a shock to me and my family, as I had sought and received permission for my marriage to a Pakistani woman from the headquarters".

"I made the first correspondence on December 31, 2022, informing them of my wish to marry the Pakistani national, and I was asked to complete formalities like enclosing copies of the passport, marriage card, and affidavits. I submitted my affidavit, along with affidavits from my parents, sarpanch, and district development council member, through proper channels and finally got the go-ahead from the headquarters on April 30, 2024," he added.

Meanwhile, CRPF, in a statement, said that Munir's actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.

"In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security," said the CRPF.

India-Pakistan tensions rise

Munir Ahmed's case comes as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

Since then, Pakistan, as of May 4, has violated the ceasefire on LoC 10 times in a row. India, meanwhile, has taken a string of diplomatic actions against Pakistan, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing an Integrated Check Post at Attari among other things.

