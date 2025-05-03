The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of India has taken departmental action against a constable for marrying a Pakistani woman without permission and for keeping his wife in India after her tourist visa had expired.

Advertisment

Constable Munir Ahmed had not taken a formal approval from his department on marring the Pakistani woman, which is a significant procedural violation and threat to national security, according to the CRPF.

Though Ahmed, currently posted in the 41st Battalion had submitted a request for permission to marry a Pakistani woman named Menal Khan, he did not wait for an approval from his department and reportedly got married to Menal through a WhatsApp video call on May 24, 2024.

The act has been termed by the CRPF as "unauthorised" for which a formal review and disciplinary process has been initiated against Ahmed.

Advertisment

According to the probe report, Constable Ahmed has violated the service conduct rules under 21(3) of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

Also Read: Morning news brief: Pahalgam terror attack updates; 6 dead in Goa stampede, and more

"As the instant case requires a policy decision being a case of marriage with Pakistani girl and matter of national security, the proposal was re-submitted to Headquarter, J&K Zone, vide this office letter with opinion that NOC may not be granted and a policy decision should be taken for dealing with such type of cases," a senior departmental officer was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Advertisment

"Wife of Munir Ahmed, namely Menal Khan, entered from Wagah Border in India through Pakistani Passport on a tourist visa which was valid up to 22/03/2025, but the individual has not informed the department that his wife is still residing in India after expiry of the visa. Further, he had stated that his wife had applied for a Long Term Visa but the fact was not informed by him to the department," the official further said.

After the CRPF initiated an inquiry, Munir Ahmed approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, which has given interim relief to his wife Menal Khan, allowing her to stay until the next hearing date, 14 May.