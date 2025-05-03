On the night of 2-3 May, Pakistan, for the ninth consecutive night, violated the ceasefire along the LoC. The Indian army responded to the unprovoked attack "swiftly and effectively".

At least six people were killed and more than 50 injured after a stampede occurred at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa's Shrigao on Saturday (May 3).

Donald Trump, in his latest crazy move, is all set to fire over 1,200 people from various spy agencies in the US, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and others.

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire again; ninth time since horrific J&K attack



Goa stampede: 6 dead, over 50 injured after chaos at Lairai Devi temple





'Holistic strategy': Trump targets US spy agencies in latest move, set to fire 1,200 personnel of CIA





Recession now, 'historic boom' later: Trump says 'anything can happen,' claims US in a 'transition period'

Donald Trump on Friday (May 2) shrugged off growing fears of an American recession, saying that the short-term pain is OK as his policies take root.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine War: Kharkiv devastated by Russian strikes, 50 reported injured