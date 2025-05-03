JK Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: On the night of 2-3 May, Pakistan, for the ninth consecutive night, violated the ceasefire along the LoC. The Indian army responded to the unprovoked attack "swiftly and effectively".
The killing of 26 people in India's Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22)—the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century—has triggered widespread public outrage across the world's most populous country. In the aftermath, New Delhi has accused Islamabad, its regional rival, of supporting "cross-border terrorism".
The horrific attack, which targeted Hindus and other non-Muslims, has further soured relations between India and Pakistan and has triggered a series of diplomatic measures, including the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty.
India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir".
Apart from this, the Central government also announced several diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the high commissions on both sides.
May 03, 2025 08:54 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Ninth consecutive ceasefire
This latest violation marked the ninth straight day of the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing and India's strong retaliation since the night of April 25-26.
May 03, 2025 08:40 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Indian Army retaliates as Pakistan once again violates ceasefire at LoC
Amid escalating tensions following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army has responded to the unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 2 and 3, official said on Saturday.
The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately to the same.
Earlier, the Pakistan Army indulged in small arms firing across the LoC on the night of May 1 and 2 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, and Poonch districts, as well as in the Naushera and Akhnoor sectors in J&K, which was retaliated against effectively by the Indian Army.