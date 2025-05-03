At least six people were killed and more than 50 injured after a stampede occurred at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa's Shrigao on Saturday (May 3).



Goa's Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant took to the social media platform X and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time."

The Goa CM told ANI, 6 people had died before being shifted to hospital. I went to the community health centre where the bodies of 2 have been kept. The injured are being treated well...I visited the district hospital as well, where 10 people are admitted... the rest are being treated at Goa Medical College...one person is in serious condition among them...PM Modi spoke to me regarding the incident and took stock of the situation and extended all the help from centre."

"Six people died in the stampede and over 50 people have been injured. After getting the information, I went to the spot. The injured are being treated in the hospital...More than 50,000 people participate in the Jatra every year. This is an unfortunate incident. PM Modi called me and enquired about the incident. He also assured to provide assistance from the Centre. We are taking care of the treatment of the injured...SP North and the Collector are conducting an investigation of the incident...We are cancelling all Govt programs for the next 3 days in the state..." the CM added.

News agency PTI reported that the stampede occurred at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village when thousands of people gathered from various states for the annual festival.

Police have reportedly said that the actual cause of the incident will be determined after an investigation.

