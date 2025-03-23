A stampede-like situation arose at the New Delhi railway station on Sunday due to delay in the departure of multiple trains, but prompt implementation of crowd-control measures averted a tragedy, and no injuries were reported.

“A large number of passengers had gathered at platform numbers 12 and 13 of New Delhi Railway Station due to a delay in the departure of Shiv Ganga Express, Swatantrata Senani Express, Jammu Rajdhani Express, Lucknow Mail, and Magadh Express. Due to the cumulative effect of these delays, heavy passenger congestion was observed at the platforms,” the Delhi Police said.

VIDEO | Here’s what Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said on excessive rush at Delhi Railway Station:



“In the evening, New Delhi Railway Station generally experiences extra rush, and since today is Sunday evening, the crowd was slightly higher than usual. However,… pic.twitter.com/0AUwKwTWEf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2025



“The situation turned chaotic and led to a stampede-like atmosphere, resembling the crowd management challenges witnessed during the Maha Kumbh arrangements. Necessary crowd control measures had to be promptly taken to avoid any untoward incident. No injuries reported,” the police officials added.

However, the railways ministry said that there was a heavy rush and passenger congestion at the station but there was “no stampede or stampede-like situation”.



“The protocol of taking unreserved passengers through the holding area is being used,” it added.

Eyewitnesses reported that the overcrowding led to panic among passengers, prompting necessary crowd control measures by the police to prevent any injuries.



This incident follows a tragic event that occurred on February 15 when a crowd crush at the station resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people and injuries to 15 others.



The mishap was said to have taken place due to overwhelming rush, train delays, and miscommunication regarding train schedules, leading to a deadly stampede on platforms 14 and 15.

(With inputs from agencies)