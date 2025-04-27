The NCERT has made major changes to its Class 7 Social Science textbooks, removing all references to the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate. This latest revision also brings in new chapters that highlight ancient Indian dynasties, the Maha Kumbh festival, and major government initiatives.

These updates are part of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. Both focus on promoting Indian traditions, philosophies, knowledge systems, and local heritage within the school curriculum.

What was removed and why?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, NCERT had already "trimmed" content on the Tughlaqs, Khaljis, Mamluks, and Lodis, along with a two-page table about Mughal emperors' achievements. However, this is the first time that all material relating to the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate has been completely taken out, according to the PTI news agency.

New focus on Indian dynasties and pilgrimage sites

The revised Social Science textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond, now introduces students to ancient Indian dynasties like the Magadha, Mauryas, Shungas, and Sātavāhanas, aiming to reflect "Indian ethos".

Another addition is a chapter titled How the Land Becomes Sacred. It discusses sacred sites important to various religions, Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. The chapter mentions places like the 12 jyotirlingas, the Char Dham yatra, and the Shakti pithas, presenting India’s spiritual landscape as "sacred geography."

The new book discusses the varna-jati system, claiming that it once provided social stability but became rigid over time, particularly during British rule, leading to social inequalities.

The Maha Kumbh festival is mentioned too. The textbook notes that 660 million people took part in the pilgrimage, but it leaves out any reference to the tragic stampede that killed many people and injured many others.

Story of the National Flag

One of the new chapters in the book also touches on the right to fly the national flag. It states, “This changed in 2004 when a citizen felt it was his right to express pride in his country and challenged the rule in court. The Supreme Court agreed, saying that flying the flag is part of the Fundamental Right to Freedom of Expression. We can now fly the tricolour with pride, keeping in mind that it should never be dishonoured.”