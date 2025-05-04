Days after the horrifying terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 people on April 22, it has been revealed that intelligence agencies had earlier flagged a possible attack on tourists. Following the intelligence, security was heightened in the foothills of the Zabarwan range in Srinagar, reported news agency PTI.

After receiving the alert, security forces promptly conducted extensive searches on the outskirts of Srinagar, but did not receive any breakthrough and the operation was called off on April 22. On the same day, terrorists carried out the attack in Pahalgam killing 26 innocent people

The PTI report also said that inputs had suggested a possible attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his planned visit to the valley last month to inaugurate the first train from Katra to Srinagar. However, the visit of the Prime Minister was postponed citing adverse weather forecast.

The officials cited by the PTI said that Pakistan is unhappy over the impending railway link that aims to connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

“The police brass, including the Director General of Police, had camped in the Valley for a few days before the attack,” a top official told the Indian Express (IE).

“They (security agencies, including the J&K Police) had intelligence. They were anticipating an attack. They thought it would be a hotel on the outskirts of Srinagar… because civilian killings have happened mostly in south Kashmir,” the official added in their statement to IE.

