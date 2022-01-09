New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no plan to impose lockdown' in Indian capital, urges people to not panic

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of the Indian capital New Delhi said that his government is not intending to impose coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown as of now. He said that the Delhi government is attempting is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected.

During his virtual address on Sunday (January 9), he urged people to not panic and follow the necessary measures, such as wearing face masks, regular sanitisation, social distancing, etc.

He expressed his concerns over the rising Covid cases in the Indian capital and said that he is constantly monitoring the situation and also said that on Sunday the city is likely to report 22,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi greets Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Know its history and significance

"Rising COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

The CM said that he along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre are keeping a close eye on the Covid situation. "Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected," Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ | Covid’s rise continues: India records 1,59,632 fresh cases, 327 deaths in 24 hours

Kejriwal's health

Kejriwal also informed that he has recovered from the Covid infection and is now at common people's service. "After recovering from Corona, I am back at your service," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

New Delhi CM, who is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor had informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, he had said that he has mild symptoms and is isolated at home.