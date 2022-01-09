PM Narendra Modi greets Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Know its history and significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 9) greeted the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (Non-Resident Indian Day) on January 9.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas."

Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres. At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments," he added.

What is Pravasi Bharatiya Divas?

To mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community in the development of India, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on January 9. PBD conventions are being held every year since 2003 but since 2015, the format has been revised.

Significance of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

As per India's Ministry of External Affairs, the revision was done to celebrate the PBD once every two years. Also, theme-based PBD conferences were proposed to be held during the intervening period with participation from overseas diaspora experts, policymakers and stakeholders.

As per MEA, these conventions provide a platform for the overseas Indian community to engage with the government and people of the land of their ancestors for mutually beneficial activities.

These conventions are also very useful in networking among the overseas Indian community residing in various parts of the world and enable them to share their experiences in various fields.

Why is it celebrated on January 9?

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 because in 1915, Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, had returned to India from South Africa.