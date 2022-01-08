Indian state Maharashtra imposes new restrictions; night curfew from Jan 10

India's second most populated state Maharashtra has introduced new restrictions as cases continue to surge in the region. The state has announced a night curfew from 11pm to 5am, starting from January 10. In addition to that, the government has also shut schools and colleges till February 15.

Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed. Haircutting salons and malls will operate only at 50 per cent capacity.

The restrictions were announced after the state recorded 41,434 fresh Covid cases. Omicron cases in the state have now crossed the 1,000 mark with 133 new cases of Omicron being recorded today.

As per the new restrictions which have been imposed, there will be no movement in groups of 5 or more from 5am to 11pm. Also, maximum 50 people will be allowed at wedding events, and 20 at funerals.

Not just Maharashtra but several other Indian states have also imposed restrictions as cases continue to increase drastically. Indian Capital has imposed a weekend curfew in the region. Also, the southern state Karnataka decided to impose weekend curfew and extend the night curfew for two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)