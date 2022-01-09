Covid’s rise continues: India records 1,59,632 fresh cases, 327 deaths in 24 hours  

The huge rise in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus seems to be continuing in India.

The country has recorded 1,59,632 new fresh cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The nationwide death toll has reached 4,83,790 while the active caseload has touched 5,90,611, accounting for 1.66 per cent of the country’s total confirmed cases.

The tally of the Omicron cases in the country is also witnessing an upward trend. It has climbed to 3,623. Around 1,409 of these people have been recovered or discharged from hospitals.

So far, a total of 27 states have reported the new variant, the Ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 40,863 patients have also recovered. The cumulative tally has reached 3,44,53,603.

The recovery rate of India till now is 96.98 per cent.

A total of 15,63,566 tests have been conducted across the country.

Owing to the sudden spike in new cases, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 6.77 per cent. The daily positivity rate is 10.21 per cent.

