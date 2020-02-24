Namaste Trump:  India-US relations are no longer just another partnership, says Modi 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India-US relations were no longer just another partnership but a far greater and closer relationship.

''One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity''', he said while addressing the Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium

Welcoming Trump, he said ''You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. The entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you''.

Referring to Namaste Trump event, Modi said history was being repeated.

''Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad,'' he added.

Modi also lauded First Lady Melania's presence and said ''it is is an honour for us''.

Modi and Trump hugged each other after the PM concluded his address.

