/Mystery deaths: Family of four dies after eating watermelon

Mumbai: In a tragic and shocking incident, four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances, with initial suspicion pointing towards possible food poisoning linked to watermelon consumption. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns over food safety and hygiene. According to preliminary information, the family—comprising two adults and two children—reportedly consumed watermelon at their residence shortly before falling severely ill. Neighbours alerted authorities after noticing no movement from the house for an extended period.

Upon arrival, police and emergency responders found all four members unconscious. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Deputy Chief Police Pravin Mundhe says, "An unnatural death report has been registered at JJ Marg Police Station in which four members of a Muslim family—including the husband, wife, and their two daughters—have died. On April 25, they had invited some relatives to their home, and they all had dinner together. After that, around 10:30 PM, the other relatives left the house. Later in the night, around 1:30 AM, they reportedly consumed watermelon. After this, around 5:00–6:00 AM, they started experiencing vomiting and loose motions."

Officials suspect that the watermelon may have been contaminated, either due to chemical exposure or spoilage. Sources indicate that the fruit could have been injected with harmful substances to enhance its appearance or shelf life, a practice that has been flagged in previous food safety alerts. However, authorities have cautioned against drawing conclusions until forensic reports confirm the exact cause of death.

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Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Samples of the watermelon, along with other food items from the household, have been sent for laboratory analysis. Post-mortem examinations are also being conducted to determine whether poisoning was indeed the cause of death.

Local health authorities have stepped in, urging citizens to exercise caution while purchasing and consuming fruits, especially during the summer season when demand for water-rich produce like watermelon increases significantly. Experts advise buying fruits from trusted vendors, washing them thoroughly, and avoiding pre-cut or unusually glossy-looking produce.