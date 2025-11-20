/Olivia Munn’s viral confession: How a bath and sushi combo made her seriously sick

Olivia Munn has shared a warning for those who have the habit of eating while bathing. The Newsroom actress has shared her secret yet wild story of how once she got the terrible food poisoning.

Recalling the time when she was throwing up at the airport, the actress shared that she got sick a day after she had enjoyed the good bath alongside a delicious sushi. However, the concept of bath and eating didn't suited her body and she ended up having a terrible day.

How Olivia Munn got food poisoning after eating sushi in hoth bath tub.

On Tuesday (Nov 18), the actress appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends when she went on to share one of the grossest things that she had done in her life.

“One of the grossest things I’ve ever done in my life — I can’t believe I’m saying this right now. Oh no! I’ve already started,” the actress said.

After a tiring day, the actress was hungry, and at the same time, she didn’t want to miss the hot bathtub. So instead of choosing one, she opted for both.

“I was working. I was really tired. This decision came from being exhausted. I was staying in this hotel, the Shangri-La in Vancouver, and they have amazing sushi,” Munn shared.

The actress added, “I needed to take a bath, and I also needed to eat. So I put the sushi next to the bathtub. And I had the bath going. And I got busy and I came back and I was in the bath and I started eating the sushi from the bath.”

Hours after having a bath dinner, the actress had food poisoning and ended up vomiting at the gift shop at the airport.

“I had food poisoning the next day,” The X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared. “I was at the airport at the gift shop, just, like, [puking] into the trash can from afar.”

After doing the two activities together, she realized that sushi shouldn’t be warmed up, even by the temperature of the bathtub.

“Sushi’s not supposed to be heated by bathwater for sure,” she realized. “It didn’t taste heated up. It was still cold.”

Adding that whatever bad experience she had, the actress still love bath and it's quite time to relax.

The actress quite enjoys her time in the bathtub. In October, she shared that she spent the night in her hotel’s bathtub in Paris, saying that her parents were staying in her hotel room.