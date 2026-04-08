/Ahmedabad sisters’ deaths: Dosa batter angle weakens, probe turns to possible poisoning

Mumbai: A tragic case in Ahmedabad that initially appeared to be a case of food poisoning has now taken a deeply unsettling turn, as investigators explore the possibility of something far more serious behind the deaths of two young sisters.

Three-month-old Raha Prajapati and her four-year-old sister Mishri lost their lives after falling critically ill earlier this month. Their parents, Vipul and Bhavna Prajapati, also suffered severe symptoms and are currently undergoing treatment. The family had reportedly consumed dosas prepared at home using ready-made batter purchased from a local outlet, Ghanshyam Dairy in the Chandkheda area.

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In the immediate aftermath, suspicion centred on the dosa batter, raising fears of contamination. The family claimed their health deteriorated soon after consuming the food over a span of two days. The infant, Raha, died first, followed by her elder sister the next day — a sequence that left investigators and doctors alarmed. It is believed the infant may not have directly consumed the food, but could have been affected through breastfeeding.

However, as the investigation progressed, a crucial detail changed the direction of the probe. Police found that nearly 200 other people had consumed batter from the same batch supplied by the dairy — and none reported falling ill. This significantly weakened the food poisoning theory and raised troubling new questions.

The owner of Ghanshyam Dairy has denied any lapse, maintaining that the product was safe and widely consumed without incident. With this, investigators have begun exploring other angles, including the possibility of deliberate poisoning or exposure to a toxic substance within the household.

Forensic teams are now working to piece together what exactly led to the deaths. In a key development, the infant’s body was exhumed for a detailed post-mortem after it emerged that last rites had been performed before authorities were informed. Food samples from both the dairy and the family’s home have been sent for laboratory testing, while toxicology reports are awaited.