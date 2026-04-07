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Assam assembly elections 2026 | ECI announces 48-hour ‘silent period’: What parties can and cannot do

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 13:46 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 13:48 IST
Assam assembly elections 2026 | ECI announces 48-hour ‘silent period’: What parties can and cannot do

Assam Police personnel cast his vote in a postal ballot for Assam Assembly elections, in Sonitpur on Monday. (ANI Photo) Photograph: (ANI)

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The Election Commission of India has announced a 48-hour “Silent Period” before polling, banning rallies, ads and even social media campaigning in Assam. What exactly is allowed and what’s not?

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The Election Commission of India on Monday (Apr 6) announced that starting 5:00 PM on April 7, 2026 the Silent Period for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence. This would mark the 48 hours before the close of polling across all constituencies. Here's what political parties can or cannot do.

Assam Legislative Assembly Silent Period begins

The Silent Period for Assam Legislative Assembly general elections will begin at 1700hrs on Tuesday (Apr 7). Under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, once the Silent Period is in force, all forms of election campaigning will be strictly prohibited. This includes any and all public meetings, processions, rallies, and any campaign-related activities.

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Additionally, the ECI has prohibited the dissemination of campaign-related content through electronic and social media platforms. Canvassing for votes via bulk SMS, phone calls, or online platforms will also not be allowed.

Political functionaries and party workers brought in from other constituencies, who are not registered voters in the area, have been instructed to leave immediately after the campaign period ends. The district and police administrations have been directed to ensure compliance in order to maintain a free and fair electoral environment.

Under Section 126(1)(b) of the Act, the display of election-related content, including opinion polls and survey results, on electronic media such as television and similar platforms is strictly prohibited during the silence period.

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Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goel, has called on all candidates, political parties and media organisations to strictly follow these guidelines, warning that any violation will attract penal action under the relevant legal provisions.

When will Assam vote?

Assam will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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