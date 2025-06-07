/Morning news brief: US lawmaker's warning to Pakistan; Tharoor explains India's stance on Trump's mediation claims, and more

In a sharp public rebuke, senior US Congressman Brad Sherman called on Pakistan to take decisive action against the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

India's all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met US Vice President JD Vance and said that the meeting was a “good one.” He also said that they spoke about the mediation claims by President Donald Trump.



US lawmaker's stern warning to Pakistan on terror crackdown, says 'wipe out vile Jaish-e-Mohammed'

'Fully understood...': Shashi Tharoor explains India's stance on Trump's mediation claims to JD Vance

‘The American Party’: Musk cites 80% support on X poll to push for new political party in US

Amid the dramatic fallout between US President Donald Trump and the billionaire Elon Musk, the tech mogul has floated the idea of a new party. Musk shared results from his X poll, in which he asked whether a new political party is needed in the US.

Bollywood director Manish Gupta booked for allegedly stabbing his driver

Bollywood filmmaker Manish Gupta has been booked for allegedly stabbing his driver with a kitchen knife following a salary dispute. According to Mumbai police, the incident occurred on Thursday night at Gupta's residence in the Sagar Sanjog building.



Israel admits to backing anti-Hamas armed group