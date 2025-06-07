/'Fully understood...': Shashi Tharoor explains India's stance on Trump's mediation claims to JD Vance, explains why New Delhi won't talk to Pak

India's all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met US Vice President JD Vance and said that the meeting was a “good one.” He also said that they spoke about the mediation claims by President Donald Trump. Tharoor-led delegation that is engaging in several outreach events in the US to expose Pakistan's links with terrorism also spoke to the Council of Foreign Affairs in Washington and explained why it is not viable to talk to Pakistan.

Shashi Tharoor argued that it is not viable to talk to Pakistan because the two countries are not equals. “Mediation is not a term that we are particularly willing to entertain. I'll tell you why not. The fact is that this implies, even when you say things like broker or whatever, you're implying an equivalence which simply doesn't exist,” he said.

Tharoor-led delegation meets UP Vice President

Tharoor said US Vice President Vance understood the Indian position on mediation claims. "The meeting with Vice President Vance was outstanding, very good, very clear. I think we made our position amply clear on this question of mediation, and Vice President Vance fully understood our points," he said.

Tharoor said that mediation implies equivalence between the two parties. And there can be no equivalence between Pakistan, which is an incubator of terrorism, and India, a victim of terror. "The main point is that mediation implies an equivalence between two parties, and there can be no equivalence between terrorists and their victims, between those who are offering safe havens to terrorists and, on the other one on our hand, multi-party democracy. On the one hand, the place from which attacks are coming, another country which is in the process of defending itself, exercising its right to survive, there can be no equivalence," he said.

Tharoor said that the message of India's stance on mediation claim was understood by Vance and also by the other levels of the US administration. “And therefore I think that we suggested that that would not be an appropriate way of looking at it, and the message has been very clearly understood by the Vice President and certainly at other levels of the system,” he added.