US lawmaker's stern warning to Pakistan on terror crackdown, says 'wipe out vile Jaish-e-Mohammed'

In a sharp public rebuke, senior US Congressman Brad Sherman called on Pakistan to take decisive action against the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Speaking to a high-level Pakistani delegation led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sherman did not mince words, demanding that Islamabad ‘eliminate the vile terrorist group’.

In a post on social media platform X, Sherman said, “I emphasised to the Pakistani delegation the importance of combatting terrorism, and in particular, the group Jaish-e-Mohammed, who murdered my constituent Daniel Pearl in 2002.” He added that Pearl’s family still resides in his California district.

Sherman also told the Pakistani delegation that the protection of religious minorities in Pakistan remains a critical issue.



He said, "Christians, Hindus and Ahmadiyya Muslims living in Pakistan must be allowed to practice their faith and participate in the democratic system without fear of violence, persecution, discrimination, or an unequal justice system.”

Terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted of orchestrating the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

The JeM, a UN-designated terrorist group, has been accused of orchestrating deadly attacks in India, including the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian security personnel.

The Pakistani delegation met Congressman Brad Sherman in Washington, timing their visit to the US capital around the same time as a multi-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is in Washington DC.

Sherman also called for the release of Dr Shakil Afridi, the Pakistani physician who helped the CIA locate Osama bin Laden by running a fake polio vaccination campaign. Afridi was arrested in 2011 and sentenced to 33 years in prison.

“Freeing Dr. Afridi represents an important step in bringing closure for victims of 9/11,” Sherman told the delegation.