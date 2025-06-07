/‘The American Party’: Musk cites 80% support on X poll to push for new political party in US

Amid the dramatic fallout between US President Donald Trump and the billionaire Elon Musk, the tech mogul has floated the idea of a new party. Musk shared results from his X poll, in which he asked whether a new political party is needed in the US.

“The people have spoken,” Musk wrote, sharing the poll results. “A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate.”

In another post on X, he wrote, “The America Party.”

In the poll, the billionaire asked social media users, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” To this, 80.4 per cent of users responded with ‘Yes’ and 19.6 per cent said ‘No’.

This comes as the US president and the world’s richest man engage in a war of words over social media after their disagreement over Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ bill, which was heavily criticised by Musk.

Musk targeted Trump, saying that without him, he would’ve lost the elections. “Such ingratitude,” he added.

Musk also suggested the impeachment of the US President. Responding to a post on social media that said whether Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him, Musk said: “Yes.”

Meanwhile, Trump threatened the billionaire to cut his government contracts. Speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One on Friday (Jun 6), the US president said, “We’ll take a look at everything. It’s a lot of money. It’s a lot of subsidy. So we’ll take a look at that — only if it’s fair for him and for the country ... but it has to be fair,” he said.

Trump also said that he was too busy to spend any time thinking about Musk. “Honestly, I’ve been so busy working on China, working on Russia, working on Iran, working on so many things, I’m not thinking about Elon. I just wish him well,” he said.

Following Trump’s threat, Musk announced that SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft, the only US spacecraft that is certified for ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station under a contract worth over $4.9 billion. He later retracted his statement.